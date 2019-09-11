Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SATS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.68, changing hands as low as $37.03 per share. EchoStar Corp shares are currently trading off about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SATS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SATS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.585 per share, with $48.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.20.
