Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SASR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.91, changing hands as low as $33.81 per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.83 per share, with $40.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.05.
