Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RODM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the RODM ETF (Symbol: RODM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.62, changing hands as low as $27.41 per share. RODM shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RODM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RODM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.94 per share, with $29.5292 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.55.
