Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RDWR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Radware Ltd (Symbol: RDWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.45, changing hands as low as $24.38 per share. Radware Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RDWR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.43 per share, with $28.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.48.
