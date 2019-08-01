Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RBC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.41, changing hands as low as $77.87 per share. Regal Beloit Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.0352 per share, with $87.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.09.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »