Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - R

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.87, changing hands as low as $51.11 per share. Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of R shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, R's low point in its 52 week range is $44.80 per share, with $79.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.16.
