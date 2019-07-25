Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - QUOT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Quotient Technology Inc (Symbol: QUOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.94, changing hands as low as $10.88 per share. Quotient Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QUOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QUOT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.92 per share, with $15.975 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.96.
