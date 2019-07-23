Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PRK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.33, changing hands as low as $89.24 per share. Park National Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRK's low point in its 52 week range is $79.27 per share, with $114.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.90.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »