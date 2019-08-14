Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PolyOne Corp. (Symbol: POL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.29, changing hands as low as $30.00 per share. PolyOne Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, POL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.47 per share, with $45.34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.29.
