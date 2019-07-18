Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLXS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Plexus Corp. (Symbol: PLXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.39, changing hands as low as $54.04 per share. Plexus Corp. shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLXS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.63 per share, with $66.9799 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.81.
