Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCH

In trading on Friday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.56, changing hands as low as $36.38 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.37 per share, with $44.7976 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.49.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »