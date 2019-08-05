Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCAR

In trading on Monday, shares of PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.53, changing hands as low as $64.36 per share. PACCAR Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PCAR's low point in its 52 week range is $53.43 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.43.
