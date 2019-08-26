Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBA

In trading on Monday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.55, changing hands as low as $35.34 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.30 per share, with $38.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.36.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »