Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PATK

In trading on Monday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.15, changing hands as low as $44.11 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PATK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.32 per share, with $67.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.84.
