Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PANW

In trading on Monday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.01, changing hands as low as $211.10 per share. Palo Alto Networks, Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PANW's low point in its 52 week range is $160.08 per share, with $260.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $213.66.
