Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.89, changing hands as low as $73.60 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $51.42 per share, with $86.4508 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.31.
