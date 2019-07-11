Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMCL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.90, changing hands as low as $72.27 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $52.20 per share, with $92.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.11.
