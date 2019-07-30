Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OHI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.30, changing hands as low as $36.18 per share. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.24 per share, with $40.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.42.
