Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OFC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.50, changing hands as low as $26.19 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OFC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.035 per share, with $31.01 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.25.
