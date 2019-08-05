Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NXST

In trading on Monday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.14, changing hands as low as $95.11 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $70.09 per share, with $119.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $96.52.
