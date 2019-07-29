Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSP

In trading on Monday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.61, changing hands as low as $108.43 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading down about 24.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $86.63 per share, with $144.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $109.43.
