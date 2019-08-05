Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSC

In trading on Monday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $180.74, changing hands as low as $178.44 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $138.65 per share, with $211.46 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $179.22.
