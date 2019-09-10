Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NPI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Northland Power Inc (TSX: NPI.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.27, changing hands as low as $24.08 per share. Northland Power Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NPI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.91 per share, with $26.32 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.31.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »