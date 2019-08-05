Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOVT

In trading on Monday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.01, changing hands as low as $76.74 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $55.68 per share, with $96.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.40.
