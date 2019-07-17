Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NBTB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.97, changing hands as low as $36.86 per share. NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NBTB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.87 per share, with $41.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.86.
