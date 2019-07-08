Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MS

In trading on Monday, shares of Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.69, changing hands as low as $43.59 per share. Morgan Stanley shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.74 per share, with $51.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.75.
