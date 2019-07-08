Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MRNA

In trading on Monday, shares of Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.20, changing hands as low as $14.14 per share. Moderna Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.03 per share, with $29.79 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.29.
