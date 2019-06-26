Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MKL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1064.20, changing hands as low as $1060.59 per share. Markel Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MKL's low point in its 52 week range is $950.16 per share, with $1228.32 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $1065.57.
