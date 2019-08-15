Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.05, changing hands as low as $31.80 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KNX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.27 per share, with $39.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.89.
