Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KEY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.13, changing hands as low as $17.08 per share. KeyCorp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.655 per share, with $21.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.15.
