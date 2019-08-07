Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KDP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.42, changing hands as low as $27.36 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.19 per share, with $31.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.62.
