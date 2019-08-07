Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JPM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.28, changing hands as low as $105.94 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPM's low point in its 52 week range is $91.11 per share, with $119.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $106.90.
