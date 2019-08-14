Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IYG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.74, changing hands as low as $127.27 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IYG's low point in its 52 week range is $104.43 per share, with $141.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $127.72.
