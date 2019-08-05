Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWD

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.40, changing hands as low as $121.84 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWD's low point in its 52 week range is $104.0697 per share, with $130.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $122.38.
