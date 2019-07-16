Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IVZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.91, changing hands as low as $19.89 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.38 per share, with $27.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.92.
