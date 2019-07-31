Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITUB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Symbol: ITUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.16, changing hands as low as $9.06 per share. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITUB's low point in its 52 week range is $6.5667 per share, with $10.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $9.14.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »