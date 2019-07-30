Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.41, changing hands as low as $139.16 per share. Gartner Inc shares are currently trading off about 17.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IT's low point in its 52 week range is $120.8901 per share, with $171.775 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $142.11.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »