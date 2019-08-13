Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.50, changing hands as low as $70.20 per share. Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.4846 per share, with $79.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.39.
