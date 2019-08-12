Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HTGC

In trading on Monday, shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.66, changing hands as low as $12.64 per share. Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.5699 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.69.
