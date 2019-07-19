Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.50, changing hands as low as $27.20 per share. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTA's low point in its 52 week range is $24.21 per share, with $29.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.30.
