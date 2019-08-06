Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HEES

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.92, changing hands as low as $25.91 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $18.12 per share, with $39.33 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.26.
