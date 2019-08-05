Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GNL

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.34, changing hands as low as $18.95 per share. Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GNL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $22.53 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.06.
