Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBDC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.98, changing hands as low as $17.94 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.21 per share, with $19.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.05.
