Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTV

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.13, changing hands as low as $74.19 per share. Fortive Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.89 per share, with $89.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.22.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »