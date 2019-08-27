Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSCT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.51, changing hands as low as $34.34 per share. ForeScout Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FSCT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.01 per share, with $46.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.34.
