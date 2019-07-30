Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNDF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDF ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.34, changing hands as low as $27.29 per share. FNDF shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.345 per share, with $30.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.34.
