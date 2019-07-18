Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.96, changing hands as low as $30.78 per share. FNDC shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.1633 per share, with $35.438 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.83.
