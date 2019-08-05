Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FEZ

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.28, changing hands as low as $35.99 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $31.945 per share, with $39.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.02.
