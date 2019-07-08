Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXEL

In trading on Monday, shares of Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.36, changing hands as low as $20.16 per share. Exelixis Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXEL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.42 per share, with $25.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.45.
