Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EVR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.16, changing hands as low as $85.45 per share. Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EVR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.37 per share, with $116.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $86.17.
